SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department reports a body was found at Bahia Vista Street and Yale Avenue Saturday, August 5, at around 7:30 A.M.

A witness tells us a neighbor across the street thought a homeless person was sleeping, but called police after realizing the man was dead.

SPD has identified the deceased man as 31-year-old Andre Bryant.

SPD and MCSO are working together to see if this death is related to the double homicide in Bayshore Gardens.