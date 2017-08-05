NewsSarasota Up For Adoption: Melody, Emma & Sunshine By SNN Newsroom - August 5, 2017 11 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Manatee Father and infant son missing Manatee Man injured during strong arm robbery Manatee Double homicide investigation in Bayshore Gardens home Manatee Multi Vehicle Crash On Rye Road Sarasota Code Blake: Why Do People Turn to Opioids? SARASOTA – Meet Melody, Emma & Sunshine on this week’s Up For Adoption. - Advertisement -POPULAR Suncoast celebrates National Lipstick Day News July 29, 2017 Is Thunder by the Bay returning to the city? News July 29, 2017 Bradenton house fire injures two people Manatee July 29, 2017 Supporters of the healthcare law rally in Sarasota News July 29, 2017 Tim Tebow spends weekend on the Suncoast News July 29, 2017 Stay Connected16,183FansLike6,469FollowersFollow1,310SubscribersSubscribe