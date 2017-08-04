UPDATE

LONGBOAT KEY- Two men, employees of Zota Resort at 4711 Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key, were found shot to death this morning, according to the Longboat Key Police Department.

Sometime after 3 am a masked man entered the resort and killed Night Manager Timothy Hurley, 59, of Sarasota, and security guard Kevin Carter, 51, of Bradenton.

Surveillance video released by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office appears to show a man with a handgun and wearing a mask leave the resort with a cash drawer.

The Manatee County Homicide Taskforce is on scene assisting with the investigation.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

EARLIER

This just in: A Longboat Key Police spokesperson just confirmed,

A double homicide took place at Longboat Key, a robbery call came in around 2am this morning.

Two people are believed to be dead at the Zota Beach Resort on Gulf of Mexico Drive,

As of right now the suspect is on the lose AND is believed to be armed and dangerous… WE’LL HAVE MORE DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE