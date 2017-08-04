SARASOTA- It’s a simple question with a complicated answer.

Why do opioids?

“You know people are missing something internally whether it was from family, school wherever it came from there was something missing, there was a void there,” Founder of COPE International, Terry Rhodes, said.

Tiffany Jenkins says she started using opioids in high school.

“I thought that drug addicts where people who lived under bridges and homeless, “Jenkins said. “I was captain of the cheer squad when I started doing it.”

She says the fear of withdrawal keeps people using.

“If you’re an addict and you don’t have the pills or whatever it is, you feel like you cannot get out of bed unless you have a pill, “ Jenkins said.

After going to jail, and going through an extensive recovery program she’s drug free and ready to help others.

“Nobody wants to be a slave to the drug,” Jenkins said.

Terry Rhodes tries every day to figure out why people turn to opioids. He started COPE International, a coalition of organizations looking to prevent opioid abuse and most importantly find out why so many relapse.

“75-90 percent of the people who go through treatment relapse,” Rhodes said. “We got this nine percent, and what works for this nine percent? That’s what we are trying to figure out.”

As a recovering addict, Rhodes says it’s imperative, we lose the opioid stigma.

“There’s this stigma about it, we got to eliminate that to understand that this is someone’s daughter someone’s mother someone’s brother,” He added.

“It’s shocking what our fellow humans are saying,” Jenkins said. “They’re saying you make the choice to put the needle in your arm, you make the choice to die, and it’s heartbreaking because it’s like man thank God no one said this about me when I was overdosing, because I wouldn’t have my children.”

Jenkins says addicts don’t need pity, they just need love.

“There was a time when I couldn’t go four minutes without a drug, and I’m getting ready to come up on five years,” Jenkins said. “For people who are thinking they can’t do or there’s no other way, there is a better life, and not just a life after drugs, but an amazing life, a wonderful life.”