Manatee-Multiple vehicle crash at the dangerous Rye Road and State Road 64 sends some to the hospital this afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 and involved at least 4 vehicles.

One person was taken by Bayflight as a trauma alert to an area hospital, while the others were taken by ambulance.

There is only a partial road block at this time.

Construction on a roundabout at the intersection is scheduled to begin this year.

F-DOT believes it will make the intersection much safer