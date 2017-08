SARASOTA-

A 33 year old homeless man died in his cell at the Sarasota County Jail last night

Brandon Huskey , who was in custody for violation of county park hours, was found unresponsive just before midnight Thursday

Detectives believe the cause of death may be medical in nature, and there were no signs of trauma or injury to the body

Huskey was arrested and booked just before 2 am Thursday morning, and was to be release today