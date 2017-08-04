NORTH PORT It’s a guilty verdict for a North Port woman who used an oxygen tank to beat an elderly World War 2 veteran.

Today a jury found Elena Erickson guilty of attempted 2nd degree murder and aggravated abuse of the elderly.

She was arrested and charged in May of last year for hitting the 91 year old victim in the head multiple times with one of his oxygen tanks.

He was in her care at the time.

She demanded that war vet give her a blank check.

North Port Police say he refused, which put Erickson in a rage.