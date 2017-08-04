SARASOTA – The Suncoast heat doesn’t stop these girls from staying active.

Girls Inc. is a nationally-recognized organization teaching young women how to live a healthy and confident lifestyle.

Around one-hundred participants attended the clinic Friday at the Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota alongside some players.

“We feel that’s what a baseball team,an athletic team, can give back to a community is to try to encourage healthy eating, healthy lifestyle, non-smoking, and plenty of exercise,” said Vice President of Orioles- Sarasota, David Rovine.

The event is a part of Sarasota 365, the Baltimore oriole’s way of giving back to the Sarasota community.

“Our goal through Sarasota 365 is to demonstrate The Orioles give back to the community all year long. Girls Inc. is part of some of the young people we want to introduce to the great fun of baseball,” Rovine said.

All in an effort to promote healthy living at a young age in the Suncoast.

“Whatever it is…Get out of the house, play in the sun, not stay inside and play video games all day,” Orioles player, Gray Finter said.

For more information on Sarasota 365.