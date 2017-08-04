MANATEE COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Humane Society of Manatee County.

The nonprofit among many animal organizations participating in the 3rd Annual Adopt-A-Palooza at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. More than 100 dogs and cats are scheduled to be available to a good home.

The expo-style pet adoption event runs from from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

Humane Society of Manatee County Executive Director Rick Yocum talks about the highlights of the event and his facility as some of the animals are shown.

