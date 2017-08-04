VENICE- The Venice Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

“Life is short. Life is fragile pay 110 percent attention when you’re driving,” said Tom Knapp.

He witnessed the crash.” Your time can be up any second. We realize how bad it can be, a car, a motorcycle that weighs a hundred or thousand pounds will stop you dead in a heartbeat,” said Knapp.

“ A motorcycle and a pickup truck had collided and it ignited a fire.Once officers got here, they started their investigation and we’ve determined the crash was in fact fatal,” said Captain Michael Rose, with the Venice Police Department.

49 year old motorcyclist Troy O’Dell was driving northbound on business 41. He died in the ambulance.

The crash shut down parts of U.S 41 for several hours between Tamiami Trail and Palermo Place.

According to Venice Police, 73 year old Marvin Ehrich pulled out of a shopping plaza and attempted to make a left turn.

Captain Rose says when there is a fatal crash they use videos from all angles to aid their investigation

“It can show the debris field, it can show the item in relation to the crash, so it can help when you try to re-create the diagrams needed for the traffic homicide investigation, ” said Captain Rose.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

“It is tough for motorcyclist the suns bright out, it’s hard to see sometimes I don’t know all the factors that played into this crash, just ask citizens to be diligent when their driving pay attention to surroundings and watch for motorcycles,” said Captain Rose.