SUNCOAST- Sarasota- while lots of people are losing hope on the Suncoast, there are some success stories of people who overcame drug addiction.

31-year-old Katherine Mullins became a second generation user after she was in a car accident when she was 15-years-old.

Her mother, sister and other relatives are all users of crack, heroin and other drugs

.

Her addiction to pills was the gateway to becoming addicted to heroin.

During her early twenty’s, Mullins two children were taken away and granted custody to relatives after law enforcement found drugs in the house she was living in.

“From my experience nobody’s going to get help until they’re ready,” says Mullins.

A few years later, Mullins is pregnant again with her son Aiden.

“I found out I was pregnant and still kind of messing with the opiates, I went on my Subutex, the doctor knew about it. He monitored me very closely and I had my baby on Subutex”

Mullins son Aiden was just 8 months old last September when he was also taken away after she overdosed and was found by her uncle in the bathroom.

Through foster parents, Mullins was able to pick herself back up and in June is reunited full-time with her son who is now almost two years old.

Help comes in many forms, for Mullins using Subutex is what her doctor recommends. Some drug users need to go to detox before they can go to any rehab facility.

According to Kyle Nobles, Community Outreach Business Development for The Willough at Naples, paying to stay at a rehab facility can be costly but there are scholarships available.

While many places accept Medicare, Medicaid and other mainstream insurance companies, many times the companies only cover 28 days instead of recommended stay of 60 to 90 days.

If finances are tight, Nobles recommends doing research and shopping around for places with a sliding pay scale, scholarships and some facilities are free.

“I went through a program called Teen Challenge, they are a nationwide program, and they’re a free program.

Through that experience I was fortunate enough to be in a program that was long term. 12 to 14 months is a very lengthy stay. Today years later, I’m able to help support others,” says Nobles.

Once clean and sober, it’s time to plan a long term path for stable housing and staying off drugs.

John Lopez, Life recovery Program Manager at The Salvation Army in Sarasota explains patients’ options.

The Viper and CRP, are available to Sarasota and Bradenton residents but have to provide valid ID to prove residency.

The free programs are about four months long with housing and meals. Patients have to pass drug and alcohol tests to remain in the program and is free to those who qualify.

The Salvation Army also provides counseling and help obtaining identification if needed.

“In my five and a half years working here, there’s been over 40 people that I’ve worked with who have relapse or have substance related death.

It’s a high number and it’s because of the opioid epidemic” remarks Lopez.

For all the available programs the demand is higher than the supply.

For more information on how to find a program for you or a loved call the SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357),(also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year.

The service is for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.