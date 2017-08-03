Sarasota- Sarasota Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two armed suspects who robbed a Sarasota drugstore on Wednesday.

Around 11 pm last night, two suspects, a male and female, walked into the Wallgreens at 34–35 North Tamiami Trail and demanded money.

The suspects were wearing all black, had masks, and were armed with handguns.They demanded the store employee give them all of the money from the cash register.The suspects took the whole drawer with an undisclosed amount of money and ran off.

No was one injured.Anyone with information can call the Sarasota Police Depatment, or crime stoppers.