SARASOTA- A volunteer with the Southside Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is accused of stealing checks.

“It’s been sad, it’s been really hard,” said Caprill Hembree, incoming PTO President for Southside Elementary.

Tiffani Donovan is accused of stealing 14 checks from the PTO. According to The Sarasota Police Department Donovan deposited nearly 8,000 into her personal bank account.

“Where’s my stuff, I’ve sent the money and that was the first clue that there were checks that were missing,” said Melody Shimmell, Civilian Investigator with the Sarasota Police Department.

Hembree is heartbroken, one of their volunteers deceived them.

“We are here for our kids, we’re here to make the school better, the community better it’s sad to see something like this happen to put a damper on an end of a school year and beginning of a school year,” said Donovan.

After a subpoena to the banks found the checks endorsed by Donovan and never made it into the PTO’s account. Donovan 48, is charged with 11 counts of uttering a forged check and one count of scheming to defraud.

“There is an open mail slot area in the office at the school and the PTO has just an open slot and then just put the envelopes in there,” said Shimmell.

Hempbree says this will not set them back.

“Were’ looking to do some other great projects this year. So we will move forward and going to recover all of this money from the bank and we will start fresh,” said Donovan.

But wishes things were different.

Donovan may face additional charges as the investigation continues.