MANATEE COUNTY-Manatee County EMS was on the scene of a serious accident Thursday night.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 at Moccasin Wallow Road and 115th Avenue East in Parrish.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office blocked off traffic at the intersection of Moccasin Wallow and U.S. 301.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the two vehicle crash.

Three people were airlifted to Bayfront Medical Center and another was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.