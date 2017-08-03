MANATEE COUNTY- Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a homicide this afternoon.

Just before 2 P.M. , deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 74-hundred block of U.S 41 in south Manatee County.

Deputies discovered the body of a Melquisedc Betancourt in a vehicle in a parking lot.

Witnesses gave the description of a suspect and deputies began searching the area.

They were able to track the suspect, KarrieLee Sanderson, and he was taken into custody.

He is charged with murder and was booked into the Manatee County Jail this evening.

Authorities say the suspect and victim knew were acquaintances