SARASOTA – The Cross College Alliance, formally known as C4, is taking strides to benefit students on the Suncoast.

The collaboration has been in the works for nearly five years. On Wednesday they adopted a formal partnership.

The alliance consists of New College of Florida, Ringling College of Art & Design, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, and Ringling Museum/Florida State University.

The alliance encourages students from all six universities to form relationships with each other, ultimately enriching their educational experience.

Board members hope to make the Suncoast a recognized hub for higher education.

“We wanted students at any institution to be able to take courses at any other institution on a space available basis, without paying any more tuition and without money-changing hands and it made sense because we were mostly so close and we had very different missions,” Donal O’Shea, New College of Florida’s President and Cross College Alliance board member, said.

The Ringling Museum is the alliance’s capital, and where their meetings are held.

In addition to current perks for students and faculty, the alliance hopes to create future collaborative programs.

