SARASOTA – Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Florida’s collaborative business received their medical cannabis license Tuesday, making them the ninth licensee in Florida.

The company will be selling MüV products, ranging from inhalers and patches to concentrates and lotions.

“We look forward to introducing our MüV brand of medical marijuana products to patients throughout the state of Florida. In the near future we will be making some announcements about dispensary locations. But we’re also going to introduce a delivery service to ensure as many patients in the state of Florida have access to our award-winning products,” said Todd Beckwith, AltMed Enterprise’s Marketing Director.

The company’s manufacturing facility, located in Apollo Beach, is planning to commence operations in the near future and distribution by January 2018.

