NOKOMIS- Needing to choose between medicine and food is a reality for many Suncoast residents. Good Samaritan Pharmacy and Health Services in Nokomis that helps provide care to those who need it most.

Tina Warmouth first came to Good Samaritan because she had nowhere else to go.

“I don’t have insurance,” Warmouth said. “And I had a large goiter on my neck, and I was, I really had a lot of problems and they’ve helped me out a whole lot.”

Uninsured and Under-insured patients in Sarasota County have come to rely on the free medical care at Good Samaritan.

“We are filling with 15-20 patients on Wednesday nights,” Dr. Sheeba Mesghali said. “My issue is to try and get more doctors involved, so we can see more patients on Wednesday nights and get them the care that they need.”

Medical Director Dr. Sheeba Mesghali says many of their patients are dealing with chronic conditions.

“Most of the stuff that we are seeing is diabetes uncontrolled, COPD,” Dr. Mesghali said. “Things that recur, so their blood pressure needs to be treated every day, their cholesterol medicine.”

After seeing a doctor, patients can get their prescriptions from the pharmacy the same night.

Good Samaritan relies on donations and grants for funding.

“For every dollar that we receive in donations,” Program Director Luldes Frechette said. “Because we’re all volunteer, our physicians, our pharmacists, our nurses, our advoactes, for every dollar we receive in donations, we’re able to provide $40 worth of medical services.”

Medical Services for patients whose only other option is the emergency room.

“It’s a lot better coming here, Warmouth said. “I used to when I was sick and I had to go to the emergency room, I would wait till the very, very last minute because I didn’t want to go.”

Now the clinic is helping prevent manageable conditions from getting worse.

“Every week you say my god I’ve made a difference in this person’s life,” Dr. Mesghali said. “They wouldn’t have gone to the hospital if they wouldn’t have come here. They wouldn’t have gotten treatment; they wouldn’t have got the medications. It’s powerful, very powerful.”

And her patients are just as grateful.

For more information on donating, or if you qualify for services you can visit their website at goodsamrx.org or call 941-445-5687.