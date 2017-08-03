Sarasota- A popular fishing tournament says the men in the shark-dragging video are unwelcome.

The Herald Tribune says, the group that hosts the popular Sarasota Slam fishing tournament called the actions of three men seen dragging a shark behind a boat in a viral video “despicable behavior” and banned them from participation. The Manatee-Sarasota building industry association, which hosts the tournament, said in a post on July 25th that it is not affiliated with the men, and reiterated three days later in a Facebook post and statement on its website that stated the men were no longer welcome to participate in the Sarasota Slam. No charges have been filed in the case, and the FWC said “it cannot speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in these incidents”. The tournament is taking place this week through Saturday at Marina Jack.