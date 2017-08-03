Manatee- An upcoming protest seeks ‘justice for Snooty’.

According to the herald tribune, a Tampa-based group is planning a protest Saturday calling for the firing of employees and the chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the South Florida Museum. Florida voice for animals said it isn’t hoping to gain publicity from the protest, which is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. outside the museum in Bradenton. South Florida Museum officials are seeking a thorough review of Snooty’s death on July 23rd, an approach that has been endorsed by the board of trustees and CEO Brynne Anne Besio. Museum officials say the review is expected to include outside experts.