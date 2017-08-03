MANATEE–Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a possible homicide this afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 74–hundred block of U.S. 41 in south Manatee County.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a man in a vehicle in a parking lot witnesses gave the description of a suspect and deputies began searching the area.

Deputies were able to track the suspect and he was taken into custody.

More information will be released as it becomes available.