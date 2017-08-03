MANATEE COUNTY-Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a possible homicide this afternoon.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 2 in the afternoon Thursday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 7400 hundred block of U.S. 41 in South Manatee County.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a man in a vehicle in a parking lot.

Witnesses gave the description of a suspect and deputies began searching the area.

Deputies were able to track the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Dave Bristow of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they are in the next phase of their search.

“We are getting a search warrant for a residence that’s fairly close to here that we think might tie in to all of this. We are not going to release where that is at this point but we believe that has something to do with what happened here.”

The investigation is still ongoing.