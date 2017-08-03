ENGLEWOOD- An Englewood man is facing murder charges after deputies connect him to an overdose death back in March.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives say 38-year-old John Michels admitted to selling the victim carfentanil, an opioid derivative 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

The body of 41-year-old Joey Wayne Hallmark, was found around area of Egerton Circle and Wexford Lane in Sarasota, on the morning of March 28.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby gas station which showed the victim with John Michels a few hours prior to his death.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed on August 1, that Hallmark died as a result of carfentanil.

“This arrest is directly in line with our pragmatic four-pronged approach which begins with enforcement,” said sheriff Tom Knight. “Dealers who prey on those battling substance abuse, will continue to be identified, targeted, and arrested, so that they know this criminal behavior is not tolerated in Sarasota County.”

Michels remains in custody today without bond.