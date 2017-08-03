SARASOTA- An Englewood man is facing murder charges after deputies connect him to an overdose death back in march.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives say 38 year old John Michels admitted to selling the victim Carfentanil, an opioid derivative 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

The body of 41 year old Joey Wayne Hallmark was found around area of Egerton circle and Wexford Lane in March.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday, the victim died from that drug.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby gas station which showed the victim with John Michels a few hours prior to his death.

Sarasota County Sheriff says this is how dealers will be prosecuted in Sarasota County.