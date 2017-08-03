SARASOTA – A special White House commission released a report this week. Their request is an urgent recommendation, that President Trump declare the American opioid crisis a national emergency.

“I’ve been working with the field here locally in Sarasota for about 11 years and I have seen the progression of this epidemic and it is an epidemic,” owner and operator of the Purpose House Transitional Homes Alan Tobiason said.

There’s no doubting its presence here in Florida, especially on the Suncoast. But does the rest of the country feel the same sense of urgency?

“I don’t care if I talk to my democrat colleagues in Kentucky, Tennessee or New Hampshire. Everybody is very concerned about this. This is a bipartisan issue,” Congressman Vern Buchanan said.

The commission is chaired by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. And it mainly focuses on expanding treatment options through federal funds. It also could allow the Health and Human Services Secretary to negotiate lower prices for Narcan, a drug that reverses overdoses.

“I believe we have to look at everything. We have to give our enforcement. The sheriff, the police department, our first responders the capability,” Buchanan said.

“I believe first you have to save the life before you treat the life. So, for the many I know that who’s life has been saved as a result of Narcan, I’m all for it,” Tobiason said.

Tobiason believes it’s more than just providing more money for treatment.

“Long–term recovery. Because we really need to lift people out of that culture that they’re in when they’re in their addiction. And they need to re–establish themselves into a way of living that brings purpose and meaning into their lives.”

Congressman Buchanan, as well, knows about the bigger picture of where these drugs are coming from.

“A lot of it’s coming in from China through the mail and we got to shut that down. And we will.”

National emergency or not this problem won’t go away unless we come together on all fronts. Nationwide, statewide and right here at home.

“That’s the difficult problem to solve. The government can’t fix everything. It takes, what we find in the recovery community is that a lot of what we do to maintain our own sobriety, is to help other people get their lives together again,” Tobiason said.