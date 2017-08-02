Manatee-A tornado from Tropical Storm Emily causes thousands of dollars in damages in Mantee County

The Geraldson’s Farm Market is closed until Thursday or Friday.According to the Herald Tribune, a tornado that spun up from Tropical Storm Emily caused $96,000 in damage there.

The National Weather Service said the ef–0 tornado had peak winds of 80 mph and left a swath of damage 100 yards wide over 1.3 miles, including significant damage to the farmer’s market that has been in the family since the 1950s .

Emily made landfall at Anna Maria Island at around 10:45 a.m. And approximately 10 minutes later, a tornado warning was issued.