SARASOTA – It was lunch time on Hickory Avenue when residents heard a crash.

“I just sat down to eat, then I heard the crack,” says Catherine Kisler, a resident of the neighborhood who witnessed the crash. “I don’t even know where my plate went.”

A large hickory tree collapsed under the weight of the water left by tropical storm Emily. The tree knocked down a the power line immediately below it first, then toppled the power lines down the rest of the street. Kisler says the scene looked like fireworks.

“You’ve got arcs you’ve got live wires flinging everywhere,” Kisler began. “That was really the terrifying part was to watch all the power lines come out. Not knowing if they were going to start a fire in a house or not.”

Kisler wasn’t the only one taken by surprise by Tropical Storm Emily. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center got to work early in the morning reacting to the surprise storm, doing damage control all around the county. Ed McCrane, the Emergency Management Chief at the EOC says this storm might be a sign of things to come.

“This is a small reminder that we are in the tropics andit is hurricane season and we just need to be ready,” says McCrane.

The EOC recommends residents be prepared to last 72 hours without running water and a working car. That means stocking up on foods that don’t easily go bad and plenty of bottled water. McCrane says the sooner this is done, the better.

“Obviously you don’t want to wait until the last minute to have your supplies and be prepared for possible power outages and food and water shortages.”

Residents can pick up a copy of the EOC’s emergency response and preparation guide at a local library for more information on how to brave the coming storms.