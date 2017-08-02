Sarasota-The serial bank robber caught in a Sarasota neighborhood not long after robbing a credit union, is sentenced to 15 years in prison today.

Avery Williams was charged with a second–degree felony for the may 3rd robbery at Florida Central Credit Union.

Williams had apologized to neighbors at the time of the arrest after he made up a story about having car trouble.

Willaims, who was covered by red dye from an exploding dye pack, told a resident on Indian Wood Way that he was having car trouble .

The man suspected something was wrong when he noticed no car.

Williams confessed to robbing 7 banks throughout the nation.