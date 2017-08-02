Sarasota- A Sarasota CPA is receiving profanity–laced voicemails and death threats over the shark dragging video, because he shares the same name as one of the men involved.

According to WFLA, Bob Wenzel’s Fruitville Road CPA firm is getting nasty voice mails almost daily. Wenzel says he is not in the video or related to anyone in it. But He’s heard 30 to 40 curse–filled rants in the past week and a half.

He called the police and tried to set things straight by hiring public relations professionals. A rep from the FWC said the investigation is active, but so far no one has been charged with any crime.