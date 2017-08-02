A short animated film created by Ringling College of Art and Design has gone viral with nearly 7 million views since Monday.

Computer animation graduates Esteban Bravo and Beth David made “In A Heartbeat.”

It’s a four minute short following a gay student named Sherwin, who is trying to hide a crush on a boy in his school.

Bravo said part of the reason its resonated with viewers is because it addresses LGBTQ themes that usually take a secondary role in animation.

It’s gotten widespread public interest even before its release.

Even from some Hollywood directors chiming in on social media calling it “possibly the best animation short of the year”