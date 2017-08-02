SARASOTA- The opioid crisis on the Suncoast is causing more families to be torn apart than even before.

According to the Safe Children Coalition, more than 20 parents overdosed and died this year compared to 6 last year.

Success stories are hard to come by, around one in ten return to the foster system.

But Katherine Mullins was reunited with her son Aiden in June after relapsing last year when her son was just 8 months old.

Mullins became an addict when was only 15 years old after being in a car accident and getting a prescription from a doctor.

Her tolerance grew and so did her desire to do more drugs, the progression lead to using heroin.

Mullins became a second generation user mother, uncle, even her sister and all addicts.

A series of bad decisions lead to her two kids being taken away permanently seven years ago.

Elizabeth and Kate Dumbaugh became foster parents to help parents going through a tough time.

They met Mullins last year, and were proud of the mother’s dedication to get her son back.

The couple included Mullins in day to day activities with her son; including helping him chose his first Halloween costume.

Even though the odds are stacked against the recovering addict, with the help of the two foster moms, all of them believe Mullins future is bright.

If you’d like to find out more about being a foster parent, go to https://www.sarasotaymca.org/safechildrencoalition