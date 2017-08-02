Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA- The opioid crisis on the Suncoast is causing more families to be torn apart than even before.

According to the Safe Children Coalition, more than 20 parents overdosed and died this year compared to 6 last year.

Success stories are hard to come by, around one in ten return to the foster system.

But Katherine Mullins was reunited with her son Aiden in June after relapsing last year when her son was just 8 months old.

Mullins became an addict when was only 15 years old after being in a car accident and getting a prescription from a doctor.

Her tolerance grew and so did her desire to do more drugs, the progression lead to using heroin.

Mullins became a second generation user mother, uncle, even her sister and all addicts.

A series of bad decisions lead to her two kids being taken away permanently seven years ago.

Elizabeth and Kate Dumbaugh became foster parents to help parents going through a tough time.

They met Mullins last year, and were proud of the mother’s dedication to get her son back.

The couple included Mullins in day to day activities with her son; including helping him chose his first Halloween costume.

Even though the odds are stacked against the recovering addict, with the help of the two foster moms, all of them believe Mullins future is bright.

If you’d like to find out more about being a foster parent, go to https://www.sarasotaymca.org/safechildrencoalition

SHARE
Previous articleTropical Storm Emily Tornado
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.