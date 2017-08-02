Sarasota -A second union is vying to represent Sarasota Police Department officers.

According to the Herald Tribune, The Sarasota–headquartered International Union of Police Associations filed paperwork with state officials in late June indicating about a third of the men and women on the force are interested in considering new representation.

The Florida Public Employees Relations Commission is reviewing whether an election could be held as soon as this fall.

Simultaneously, a state hearing officer is reviewing the paperwork to determine if enough officers and personnel have signed interest cards to trigger an election between the two unions

The election would involve two separate groups of union–represented employees — a small unit of lieutenants that oversee some personnel and a much larger group of the bulk of SPD officers and personnel.