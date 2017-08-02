SARASOTA – When Doc Werlin arrived in Sarasota with his wife, Eloise Werlin, he had high hopes for what they could accomplish in the area. Unfortunately, Eloise quickly died of cancer. But before she passed, she asked Werlin for a bench to be dedicated in her name. Werlin did her one better.

“I felt that this was such a wonderful person that we could do far beyond a bench.”

Werlin found a park under Ringling Bridge and got to work. After dedicating a bench like he promised his wide, he began improving the park itself. To date, Werlin has personally paid for a playground, new landscaping, and new bathrooms, which just were completed in late July. These improvements cost Werlin hundreds of thousands. But, picturing his late wife’s reaction, it seems like he doesn’t mind.

“I think Eloise would have the biggest smile on her face that you can imagine,” Werlin says. “She’d be so happy.”

From what he knows about Werlin’s late wife, Sarasota’s city manager, Tom Barwin, agrees.

“She had a big, big soft heart for kids and public spaces and family environments and that is exactly what is happening here. And I’m sure she’s smiling broadly wherever she is.”

Werlin says the park, now Eloise Werlin park, has given him and his family some closure.

“Of course we would love Eloise to be alive, that would be our first priority. But I believe when we leave this park that we have memorialized a wonderful person.”