SARASOTA — U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan is back on the Suncoast for the August recess, and he’s talking about tax reform.

That’s considered the next major legislative priority on Capitol Hill.

Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, tells SNN he understands people are dissatisfied with the dysfunction in Washington, D.C. But he’s confident that tax reform to help residents and businesses can get done by the end of the year.

“After the first of the year, we’d like to see everyone get a pay increase, and we can do that by paying less money into the federal government,” Buchanan said. “So if someone is making after two weeks $1,000, maybe they can get $1,050.

“That’s our goal to get them a pay increase. Secondly, if businesses have a little more money they retain, they be able to hire more for ideally good paying jobs.”

Buchanan also says he’d like to see the corporate tax rate be dropped to 20 percent. The congressman tells SNN he has a bill that would give parity to small businesses, so they would be taxed at the same 20–percent rate as large corporations.