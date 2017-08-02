LAKEWOOD RANCH- The Braden River is calm and peaceful but there’s a problem.

“Residents were concerned about, they back up to some district property that is alongside the Braden River, and they are concerned about the River banks eroding, ” said Anne Ross,Executive Director at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

This is not the first time they have had problems with erosion but the community development district is under no obligation to fix it.

“She explained that the Braden River was eroding the property behind her house and she was afraid that her house was going to fall into the river,” said Gary Berns, Chairman of the Board Lakewood Ranch Community Development District 1.

The resident Tammy Kovar sold her house and moved out of the Summerfield Bluffs neighborhood.

“Were not obligated to do anything, we could if we wanted to but we had to follow the provisions that the statue that sets up the CDD,” said Berns.

The board is limited in what they can do.

“They were going to do a study but it was decided that the benefit was for certain houses, so those would have to pay for that study, and it never really progressed past that. There wasn’t an interest from the residents to pay for it,” said Berns.

Dennis Camuto has lived along the Braden River since 2004 and hasn’t seen a change.

“If you do live on a water front or river, its kind of the deal, its nature so you will have erosion but as far as impact to me, I haven’t seen any quite yet,” said Camuto.

The board has reached out to Fish and Wildlife Conservation and other agencies to see if they could help.