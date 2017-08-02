Manatee and Sarasota Counties have been called the epicenter of the opioid crisis, but just how many lives are affected on a daily basis. Here’s a look at some of the statistics from local law enforcement agencies.

Manatee County Emergency Services saw a drastic decrease in the amount of Narcan they used this July.

168 doses were used this year, after needing 729 in July the year before.

But one month of fewer overdoses doesn’t mean the epidemic is showing signs of slowing.

Manatee County EMT’s have still distributed 1,390 doses of Narcan so far this year. 170 more than this time last year.

And that’s just one agency.

In 2016 Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1288 overdose calls and 124 overdose deaths.

That’s over 3 overdose calls a day. And one death for every 10 calls.

Since January they’ve responded to 815 Overdose Calls and 73 Overdose deaths.

That’s almost 4 overdose Calls a day. And one death for every 12 calls.

So far this year, Bradenton Police has responded to 202 calls with 13 deaths.

That’s one death for every 15 calls in Bradenton.

The epidemic is only increasing in Sarasota County.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated 167 overdoses in 2016 with 17 deaths.

That’s one death for every 9 calls.

In 2017 they’re on track to double their numbers from the year before.

They’ve already investigated 191 overdoses with 27 deaths. One death in every 7 calls.

Since January, Sarasota Police investigated 115 overdoses with 17 deaths.

One death for every 6 calls so far this year.

Sarasota County Emergency Services used 893 does of Narcan in 2016.

In just the first 6 months of the year, they’ve already used 585 does, more than half of what they needed the year before

We’re on track to see another record year of overdoses in the epicenter of Florida’s Opioid Crisis.