CHARLOTTE- The Coast Guard and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office assisted a sinking boat near Gasparilla Pass.

The incident happened about 6:30 Tuesday night.

Officials say the 52-foot fishing boat, the “salty lady” started sinking with three men aboard four miles west of Gasparilla pass. The charlotte marine unit assisted in getting water out of the boat. The boaters were taken to Venice Inlet at shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The owner is making arrangements to have the salty lady towed to Boca Grande.