Bradenton-A Bradenton man is arrested on child porn–related charges.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Timothy Shoemaker and charged him with 11 counts of sexual performance by a child, and one count of transmission of child porn.

In December of 2016 an investigation was initiated in reference to him transmitting child pornography on the internet.

It led to a search warrant Tuesday where files containing a large amount of child porn were seized.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.