SARASOTA COUNTY-The Suncoast’s own veterinarian Donald Swerida is remembered.

“He is always been in love with animals, this is all he’s ever wanted to do,” says Ann Marie Keim, his sister.

A special service was held for beloved veterinarian Donald Swerida, to celebrate his life.

Veterinarian Heidi Ward says his life was all about taking care of animals.

“He literally spent more of his personal time than anyone I know in this community helping the wildlife birds, small mammals, reptiles in this area. He was our go to guy.”

Doctor Don had the extraordinary ability to diagnose a pet’s problem and always find a solution.

“You could call him and say hey I have an animal that blah blah blah and he would go was he doing this and you would say yeah and he goes alright give him this this and this and it’s not in any book anywhere. But you know what it would work, says Ward.

He had an early interest in animals as a kid, something his sister Anne Marie Keim says their mother was not too thrilled about it.

“One of Donald’s 50 gallon fish tanks had exploded and water went through the carpet through the hard wood floor down into the drywall and was dripping on her head and she was not happy with him.”

While growing up Donald’s dog daisy reaped the benefits of some unwanted food.

“I hated steak so i would feed and slip all my steak down to her and Donald hated vegetables so he would feed all these vegetables down to her and she lived between our knees under this table for about fifteen years,” says Keim.

A doctor with a big heart, leaving his legacy behind.