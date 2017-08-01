SARASOTA- Tonight SNN honors Tony Colton, a local teen who made and impact worldwide during his fight with cancer.

Tony passed away Sunday night, after a six-year battle with cancer.

He was 17 years old.

Even during his fight, Tony stayed involved at Sarasota Christian School.

He was a member of The Odyssey of the Minds team and served on the advisory board at All Children’s Hospital, even speaking to Congress about pediatric cancer research.

Tony was a Dick Vitale Gala Kid, and SNN enjoyed working with him at this past year’s Gala, where he sat with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning Coach John Cooper and Tony got pretty close over the years.

All of us at SNN keep Tony’s family and girlfriend, Vanessa, in our hearts.