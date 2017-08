LONG BOAT KEY–The Long Boat Key Fire Department responded to a boat fire late this afternoon.

A 25 foot Silverton caught fire while it was docked the smoke was contained mainly to the engine compartment and living area.

The blaze was under control within 10 minutes.

Long Boat Key Fire Chief, Paul Dezzi, says a mechanic was working on the engine a few hours before the blaze started.

No other boats on the dock were threatened by the fire.