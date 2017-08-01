SARASOTA- There have been 11 deaths in the country and 5 in Florida because of lighting.

It’s hot, fast and deadly.

“The average lightning strike is believed to be around 50 to 55 thousand degrees , so it’s about 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun,” said Meteorologist, Andrew Mckaughan, with The National Weather Service.

A Fort Myers woman was struck by lightning while pregnant, her baby was delivered early and unfortunately passed away.

Mckaughan says Florida is a hot spot.

“We are one of the most active lightening locations on the planet. I believe we are third in the world and the reason for that is just being surrounded by water on both sides,” he said.

Sarasota County Fire Department, Assistant Fire Chief, Mike Hartley, if you see someone get struck by lightning, it is safe to touch and help.

“They’re no longer charges with electric but it causes severe traumatic burns to the individuals so if you witness somebody being struck by lightning, the first thing you want to do is approach that individual to see whether they are conscious or unconscious. Obviously if they’re unconscious then we want to seek immediate attention,” said Hartley.

He says call 911 first.” Or seek an AED a public building an Automatic External Defibrillator, they may be able to be shocked and brought back,” said Hartley.

Your home is the safest place to be during lightening but if you’re caught outside your car is the next best option.

“The old myth was around that you get in a car because of the tires but actually you get into a vehicle because it’s a big compartment that you can get in. the metal actually causes the electric to go to the ground, so you are protected in a car,” said Hartley.