Sarasota- Even after a judge ordered Petland Sarasota to stop selling puppies and kittens, the store continues to do so.

The Herald Tribune says, the pet store and Sarasota County have been locked in litigation since late last year over whether Petland can continue to operate despite new county rules. Now the case is headed for mediation in mid-august, according to court records. Sarasota County approved an ordinance last October prohibiting any pet store from selling animals that have not been bred or raised where they are being sold. The law took effect Jan. 27th, and, in response, Petland Sarasota sued the county, arguing it was unconstitutional.