Manatee and Sarasota- Four Suncoast attorneys are disciplined by the bar.

According to the Herald Tribune, the Florida Bar announced on Monday that the Florida Supreme Court disciplined four Bradenton and Sarasota attorneys, suspending three and revoking the license of another. Sarasota attorney William Cohen was granted a disciplinary revocation for charges involving allegations of trust fund shortages and commingling funds. Sarasota attorney John Pangallo, was suspended for three years, effective immediately. Bradenton attorney Richard Bradford, was suspended until further order, after he was found in contempt for noncompliance for failing to respond to an official bar inquiry, and Bradenton attorney Julie Ann Parker, was suspended effective 30 days from a May 31st court order.