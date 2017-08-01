FLORIDA–The first sexually transmitted Zika case of 2017 has been confirmed in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Health made the announcement Tuesday, and stressed there is no evidence of Zika transmission through mosquitoes taking place anywhere in Florida.

The infected person did not travel, but has a partner who recently visited Cuba.

The partner showed symptoms of Zika and both tested positive for the virus.

The Health Department has been in touch with mosquito control, and says mosquito reduction efforts are taking place.

Health officials are asking everyone to take precautions if you or your partner have traveled to any active Zika spot.

So far, the number of Zika cases in Florida this year is 118. Ninety are travel-related infections.