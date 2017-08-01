SARASOTA- It’s been a couple of days since the shooting death of 20 year old Leticia Cortez.

She was at her home with her family when her younger sibling, 19-year-old Daniel Cortez-Reyes was handling a semi-automatic gun.

According to the report, when he inserted the magazine, the gun discharged, shooting his sister in the abdomen accidentally killing her.

Family members say, her boyfriend sprang into action and carried her to the hospital.

Cortez had three younger siblings including Daniel.

The family says, all the siblings got along and the shooting was a tragic accident.

Another family member tells SNN, they didn’t know a gun was in the home.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses go to https://www.gofundme.com/letty-cortez-reyes-moreno

