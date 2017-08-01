BRADENTON – Bradenton Police Dept. Lieutenant Brian Thiers said heroin is only part of the opioid problem on the Suncoast.

“Fentanyl and Carfentanil have become the main players in the overdose epidemic,” Thiers said.

It’s only getting worse, and it affects Suncoast families every day.

“The families, it destroys them,” Guardian Ad Litem child advocate manager Brooke Robertson said. “They lose their children; I don’t think there’s anything worse.”

Families are feeling the agonizing effects of the opioids.

“More OD’s, more deaths, more families that can’t reunite because they’re just so lost through the addiction,” Robertson said.

“We just have had a large influx, and it’s been steadily increasing in the past three years,” Thiers said.

Why are these drugs having such a hard impact on the Suncoast?

“We’re working collectively with narcotics divisions and the department of drug enforcement, the DEA to try and solve that,” Thiers said.

They are dealing with an epidemic.

“We’re noticing increases well beyond 100% from this exact point last year,” Thiers said.

Bradenton Police Dept. has responses in the double digits each day.

“..to either a heroin call, a heroin overdose, or an overdose death. That’s when it starts to become an epidemic to me,” Thiers said.

It’s a crisis for both police and social services.

Robertson said the cases are pouring in – something that worries Thiers.

“You know we look at the children involved, and how many cases of children we see that are being removed from homes because of a heroin problem or an overdose or an overdose death,” Thiers said.

“This is heartbreaking, and it affects the children of course too, because they can’t understand why their parents wont just stop and straighten up,” Robertson said.

Police, too, are trying to answer that question of, “Why?”

“We get everything from, ‘It’s readily easy to get,’ ‘It’s the best high I’ve ever had,’ ‘I don’t know how to get off of it,’” Thiers sai.d

It’s so common, he said, that these types of calls become routine.

“I don’t ever wanna say that something has become second nature, but this no longer has shock value to us,” Thiers said.

Robertson said about 85% of the cases they see are opioid-related in some way.

“When they go into foster homes, and the other kids there tell them, ‘Your parents are never coming back, they’re not gonna get better,’” Robertson said. “And it’s not always appropriate for us to give false hope, you know? What do you say?”

The drugs – tearing families of all kinds apart.

“I’s not subjected to one social class, it’s not subjected to one race or one gender, it is across the spectrum,” Thiers said.

“At some point they have to accept that reality,” Robertson said. “It becomes final; they aren’t coming back.”