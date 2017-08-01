The National Weather Service confirmed today that Tropical Storm Emily produced an EF-0 tornado, victimizing northwest Bradenton’s agricultural land.

The Geraldson Community Farm was not prepared for what Emily had in store.

The tornado produced up to 80mph winds and now the family-owned market is working to restore $96-thousand worth of damage, including the collapse of their barn of nearly six decades.

“One cat and one dog that were in the barn at the time it fell, so that was our main concern overall was making sure they were safe, which they both are so we were very thankful and blessed for that. My mom was also safe. She was in the barn just minutes before it happened. And the big tree in the backyard missed their house and we’re very thankful for all of that,” said Jocelyn Geraldson, daughter and employee of the farm.

The marker plans to reopen Thursday and they are grateful for the patience and support they have received during this difficult time.