MANATEE – Tropical storm Emily swept through Bradenton’s Trailer Estate Park and Rec Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

“We had two structures that received minor to major roof damage. We had a few other structures that had like awnings knocked down, a few trees blown over,” said Gil Young, Deputy Chief of Trailer Estate Park and Rec’s Fire Resue.

Residents of the fifty-five plus community say they could hear the storm striking their homes.

“It sounded like a train almost. And it done it twice. And then I heard things hitting my house,” said Shirley Dillow, a resident of the community.

Dillow then went outside to find her neighbor’s roof severely damaged.

“There’s a whole lot of insulation and everything in the backyard that’s gonna be cleaned up now,” she said. “I called 911 and they sent the fire department and the sheriff and everyone out and they had to come and –cut some of the pieces off of my house ’cause it hooked on it”.

Fortunately, the home was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.