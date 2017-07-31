A well-known face on Suncoast television returns to the airwaves July 31 on SNN Suncoast News Network. Don Brennan joins the SNN News Team Monday in our weekday evening news blocks at 5:00 and 10:00pm.

Brennan has covered local sports for the more than two decades, including 11 years at WWSB ABC 7 in Sarasota.

Citadel Communications Chairman and CEO Phil Lombardo says Brennan is key to “continuing our forward progress at WSNN, as we strive to improve the news product and deepen our involvement in the community.”

“It is great to be joining the SNN team”, said Brennan. “The commitment and passion here for local sports is what peaked my interest.”

Brennan will appear on SNN weekdays at 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 10:00pm and 11:00pm. He will lead SNN’s team coverage of Friday Football Fever, kicking off August 18, as well as anchor special sports coverage throughout the year.

Brennan got his start in TV as a production assistant at the WWE, but after rescuing the Big Bossman from the evil clutches, and an electric cattle prod, of the Mountie, Don chose to move to Florida and safer environs. He was a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins and the Miami Heat for Sports Radio 560, WQAM (CBS), Miami. Eventually, he was given his own baseball talk show, “Talkin’ Hardball with Donny.”

Brennan returned to TV full-time as a reporter for the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel High School Sports Show, before becoming the weekend sports anchor at the Ft. Myers ABC affiliate. He joined WWSB ABC7 in 2006.

Brennan added, “I am just ecstatic to be covering what I love, local sports, in a place that I love.”

In his spare time you can find Don golfing (“Badly,” he proclaims), running, biking, reading and enjoying time with his sons, Trey and Logan, and his dogs, Venus and Mia.